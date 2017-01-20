UK on the hunt for HS2 train-builder

Who will get involved in the project?

The UK is beginning its search to find a company that will take on the £2.75bn contract to help build the high-speed trains.

The Department for Transport said it needs around 60 trains, that can produce speeds of 225mph.

The contract will also involve maintaining the trains and will be awarded in 2019.

The first phase of the project is due to open in 2026, it will run trains between London and Birmingham.

Construction is set to go underway this year, the new line will reduce travel times between the two cities by 32 minutes.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Hundreds of jobs will be created in building and maintaining these trains, representing a great opportunity for British-based businesses and suppliers.”

“In total 25,000 jobs and 2,000 apprenticeships will be created during HS2 construction and we have held discussions with UK suppliers to make sure they are in the best possible position to win contracts,”