Uber joins forces with busuu to offer drivers a free language course

Is this a good idea?

Uber has teamed up with app, busuu, to offer drivers using the Uber app in London a free mobile English language course.

The course is completely optional and includes speaking, listening, reading and writing exercises. busuu has developed bespoke content for Uber to h”elp drivers in specific situations, such as locating the rider discussing the route and delivering customer service relevant for their day to day activities”.

Uber said that “while speaking and listening skills are important, we do not think that Transport for London’s written English tests for all private hire drivers make any sense”.



Tom Elvidge, general manager for Uber London said:”Some drivers who use the Uber app don’t speak English as a first language, but find that their English rapidly improves when they talk to passengers. By teaming up with an innovative app like busuu we can help drivers feel more comfortable when interacting in a second language with riders.



Bernhard Niesner, CEO and co-founder from busuu said: “We are delighted that Uber has chosen busuu to provide mobile English lessons for drivers using their app. busuu delivers innovative and effective language training on mobile apps which are already used by more than 65m users around the world. This partnership marks an important milestone for busuu as we are now also offering our product to corporate and academic clients looking for language learning solutions that work.”



