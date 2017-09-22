Uber could be forced to STOP operations in London

Has Uber finally been Ubered?

Transport for London (TfL) said this morning that Uber will not be issued a new private hire licence following a review.

TfL found that the ride-hailing app did not exhibit corporate responsibility required to ensure public safety.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “I fully support TfL’s decision - it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety and security.”

Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of Londoners safety. My response to @TfL’s Uber decision. https://t.co/iEUal9VLU3pic.twitter.com/B9V0mEKrWr — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 22, 2017

TfL said on a statement on Twitter:

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo — Transport for London (@TfL) September 22, 2017

Uber license was due to be renewed at the end of September while the transport operator had been facing mounting pressure over the matter.

A cross-party group of 10 MPs had earlier urged the transport body to strip Uber of its licence by signing a letter. The MPs had also claimed that Uber is an “unfit and improper operator” in the light of recent accusations towards Uber’s apparent failure to report sex attacks by drivers on passengers and its questionable business practices.

Uber has 21 days to appeal, during which it can continue to operate.