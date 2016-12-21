Tube strikes could be on the horizon

More strikes to hit commuters?

The RMT Union has said train strikes could spread to the London Underground due to a dispute over job cuts, the strikes could occur in the new year.

Members of Southern Railway took part in a second day of strikes in a row over driver only trains. The RMT has said it is set to escalate the dispute with Tube bosses.

The union said it had obtained the minutes of senior Tube bosses at which managers expressed concerns over job cuts.

Mick Cash, the RMT leader, said: “Tube unions have been warning London Underground for two years that stations cannot function after so many job cuts,”

“Now their own middle managers are telling them the same.”

“Instead of addressing a chronic lack of staff, Tube bosses are ordering office workers and senior managers with no operational experience to cover the jobs of trained station staff after one-day courses.”

“We have seen people in jeans and trainers breaking safety rules as they try to cover roles that they are simply not qualified to do.”