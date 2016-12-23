Tube strikes confirmed for the 8 January

Further strike action set to hit in the new year…

London Underground workers are set to stage a 24-hour strike over pay from 6pm on 8 January.

The announcements were made by the RMT and TSSA unions not long after RMT general secretary Mick Cash said it was escalating its dispute with Tube management over job losses.

Cash said on Thursday: “RMT will not stand by while safety is compromised on London Underground off the back of cash-led cuts to staffing levels that the union has warned would have a serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers alike.”

“That is why our members are taking this action.”

“RMT members on the London Underground stations see day in and day out the toxic impact of the job cuts programme and they are reporting back that it is horrific.”

“It has now also been shown that at management level there is agreement with the union that the cuts have been a disastrous mistake.”

The news of this strike action comes after the continued disruption with Southern Rail, post office workers have also been involved in strikes recently.

The government is now in talks about putting together tougher strike laws.