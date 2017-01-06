Tube strike set to cause massive disruption

Will the action affect you?

Passengers looking to take the tube have been warned to expect a “severely reduced service”. Talks aimed at preventing the 24-hour disruption have been adjourned once more but will resume on Friday.

The walk out will see most of Zone 1 stations shut from 6pm on Sunday for 24 hours.

Commuters will feel the full force of the chaos as many key stations will have no Underground connections. This includes Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

Transport for London (TfL) also said if the strike goes ahead there will be no service at all on the Victoria and Waterloo and City lines.

The Piccadilly line service are set to run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but will not stop at 4 and 5.

There will also be limited services in outer London.

Buses are expected to be a lot busier even though TfL will be deploying an extra 100.

The strike action concerns a dispute over job losses and ticket office closures.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said: “Our negotiating team remains available for further talks throughout the weekend should they become necessary.

“However, our 24-hour strike action on the Tube remains scheduled to begin at 6pm this Sunday.”