Tube rave MC speaks out

Commuters danced along to the music

An MC who was involved in a Tube rave on the Bakerloo line has said it’s one of the best gigs he’s ever done. He said commuters were “embracing the vibes”.

Harry Shotta was filmed rapping inside a Tube carriage, music was blaring out of speakers and commuters danced along on Monday night.

He told the Standard that the rave began at Elephant and Castle station, members of the YouTube channel Trollstation were also on board.

Shotta said: “The first two girls who got on started dancing immediately to the music. They couldn’t believe what was going on. It went from there.

“If people weren’t dancing they were getting their phones out and taking pictures. Everyone really embraced it.”

The police soon intervened and called it a “fully-fledged rave”, they soon brought it to a halt once the train arrived at Paddington station.

Shotta added: “I remember saying something about ‘my Paddington crew’ and then the police got on. We did it for 25 minutes though. It was like a mini rave.

“People didn’t want it to stop. The commuters just wanted to stay on.”

You can check out the video here:



