Travel alert: Paddington Station reopens partially

The UK’s seventh busiest station, Paddington Station, has partially re-opened after it had been forced shut this morning after ice covered its platforms. The move led to all Heathrow Express and Heathrow Connect services being suspended.



According to media reports, some long distance services out of Paddington were up and running again by 3pm and most local services were in action.



An update from the operator at 3pm said: “Long distance trains are reduced in frequency but are now departing from London Paddington.Most local services are running, please check www.nationalrail.co.uk before travel.”



Network Rail closed Paddington at 08:00 GMT and it remained shut for almost two-and-a-half hours.



Great Wester train services are also suspended between London Paddington and Reading due to severe weather conditions. An hourly service will run between Reading and Bristol Temple Meads.