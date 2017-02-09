Transport for London reveals Bakerloo line extension plans

What do you think of the new plans?

Transport for London (TfL) has revealed plans to extend the Bakerloo line beyond Elephant Castle to Lewisham.

The new route is set to include four new stations, two will be found on Old Kent Road and the others will be at Lewisham and a key interchange at New Cross Gate.

The new move will help improve transport links into central London, a Tube will depart every two to three minutes.

There are doubts on how the project will be paid for, in the most recent TfL business plan the project is set out as a Capital scheme but funding is not yet in place.

TfL is expected to ask developers along the route to help contribute and to lobby government to keep revenue raised through stamp duty and business rates.

The consultation which was published today said the new link had the potential of boosting growth in south east London. It will support 25,000 new homes as well as 5,000 jobs.

It will also help congestion on the roads, CO2 emissions and air pollution would fall.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the new extension would bring “substantial” benefits for thousands of Londoners.