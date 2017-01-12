Transport bosses say snow will not force London to a halt

The latest on the weather…

Transport bosses have said the capital will not grind to halt if snow strikes. The Met Office have issued a “high risk” weather warning for the city.

Transport for London (TfL) have said staff members are working “round the clock” to make sure the Tube, bus, rail services and the roads run efficiently if snow hits.

The Met Office have said snow is set to hit during the evening when a band of rain moves across the channel and hits cold air.

Londoners could see 2-5cm of snowfall, some places could even expect 5-10cm.

Leon Daniels, Managing Director of Surface Transport at TfL, said: “As London braces itself for colder weather, we want to reassure our customers that we have a well-rehearsed and thorough plan in place, alongside London Councils, to keep our road and rail networks operating during snow and ice.”

“Our staff work hard throughout the winter gritting the roads, de-icing the rails and keeping platforms safe and accessible for the travelling public.”