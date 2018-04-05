These 25 cities have the worst traffic jams in Europe
Take a look
Moscow is the worst city for traffic congestion, with 91 hours per year, according to a new study.
Take a look at the worst cities for traffic congestion, listed by the average amount of hours each person spends in traffic each year.
- Moscow, Russia - 91 hours
- London, United Kingdom - 73 hours
- Paris, France - 65 hours
- Istanbul, Turkey - 59 hours
- Krasnodar, Russia - 56 hours
- Zürich, Switzerland - 54 hours
- Saint Petersburg, Russia - 53 hours
- Sochi, Russia - 49 hours
- Munich, Germany - 49 hours
- Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - 47 hours
- Oslo, Norway - 47 hours
- Cologne, Germany - 46 hours
- Stuttgart, Germany - 46 hours
- Brussels, Belgium - 41 hours
- Hamburg, Germany - 41 hours
- Berlin, Germany - 40 hours
- Madrid, Italy - 40 hours
- Manchester, United Kingdom - 39 hours
- Frankfurt, Germany - 39 hours
- Vienna, Austria - 39 hours
- Lausanne, Switzerland - 36 hours
- Ruhrgebiet, Germany - 36 hours
- Hanover, Germany - 36 hours
- Rome, Italy - 35 hours
- Stockholm, Sweden - 35 hours
Key takeaways:
- Moscow is far and away the leader, with 91 hours, nearly 20 hours more than its nearest competitor, London.
- Germany and Russia are the worst countries overall. Five cities in Russia and a staggering seven from Germany make the Top 25.
- 10 of the cities on this list are capital cities; Moscow, London, Paris, Oslo, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid, Rome and Stockholm.
- Two UK cities feature in this list, London and Manchester.
The UK’s most congested cities
London is the most congested city in the UK.
Here are the UK cities where drivers will be stuck in congestion for the longest amount of time each year:
- London - 73 hours
- Manchester - 39 hours
- Aberdeen - 35 hours
- Birmingham - 34 hours
- Edinburgh - 31 hours
- Guildford - 29 hours
- Luton - 29 hours
- Bournemouth - 27 hours
- Hull - 27 hours
- Bristol - 27 hours
- Glasgow - 27 hours
- Reading - 26 hours
- Cambridge - 26 hours
- Leeds - 25 hours
- Exeter - 25 hours
The UK specific takeaways:
- In 2017, there was an average delay of 47 seconds for every mile travelled on British roads.
- When we put British roads in context to the rest of Europe, two of our cities, London and Manchester, are in the top 25.
- As a whole, average driving speeds are decreasing in Britain. Both urban and rural drivers are moving at approximately 1mph slower than they were in 2014.
- The worst roads in Britain are in the Northeast and Wales, with those areas being responsible for eight of the top ten most congested A roads.