These 25 cities have the worst traffic jams in Europe

Take a look

Moscow is the worst city for traffic congestion, with 91 hours per year, according to a new study.



Take a look at the worst cities for traffic congestion, listed by the average amount of hours each person spends in traffic each year.

Moscow, Russia - 91 hours London, United Kingdom - 73 hours Paris, France - 65 hours Istanbul, Turkey - 59 hours Krasnodar, Russia - 56 hours Zürich, Switzerland - 54 hours Saint Petersburg, Russia - 53 hours Sochi, Russia - 49 hours Munich, Germany - 49 hours Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - 47 hours Oslo, Norway - 47 hours Cologne, Germany - 46 hours Stuttgart, Germany - 46 hours Brussels, Belgium - 41 hours Hamburg, Germany - 41 hours Berlin, Germany - 40 hours Madrid, Italy - 40 hours Manchester, United Kingdom - 39 hours Frankfurt, Germany - 39 hours Vienna, Austria - 39 hours Lausanne, Switzerland - 36 hours Ruhrgebiet, Germany - 36 hours Hanover, Germany - 36 hours Rome, Italy - 35 hours Stockholm, Sweden - 35 hours

Key takeaways:

Moscow is far and away the leader, with 91 hours, nearly 20 hours more than its nearest competitor, London.

Germany and Russia are the worst countries overall. Five cities in Russia and a staggering seven from Germany make the Top 25.

10 of the cities on this list are capital cities; Moscow, London, Paris, Oslo, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid, Rome and Stockholm.

Two UK cities feature in this list, London and Manchester.

The UK’s most congested cities



London is the most congested city in the UK.

Here are the UK cities where drivers will be stuck in congestion for the longest amount of time each year:

London - 73 hours Manchester - 39 hours Aberdeen - 35 hours Birmingham - 34 hours Edinburgh - 31 hours Guildford - 29 hours Luton - 29 hours Bournemouth - 27 hours Hull - 27 hours Bristol - 27 hours Glasgow - 27 hours Reading - 26 hours Cambridge - 26 hours Leeds - 25 hours Exeter - 25 hours

The UK specific takeaways: