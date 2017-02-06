The UK’s rail franchising system is “not fit for purpose”

What’s happened to the rail services?

MPs have recently warned that the UK’s franchising system is “not fit for purpose”, they also said its failing passengers.

MPs have urged ministers to complete an independent review on the system.

The Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said that the committee had made some “sensible recommendations”.

He also said that the main issue was that the rail network was “bursting at the seams”.

The current model which awards franchises to companies to run services to different parts of the country has enabled a rise in passenger numbers.

Transport Committee chairman Louise Ellman said: “While franchising enabled passenger growth and service improvements when it was first rolled out, passenger satisfaction with the railways is falling.”

“Its core objectives are no longer being met, potential benefits are being lost and the passenger is suffering through higher fares and continued underperformance.”

Back in January, rail ticket prices rose by 2.3 per cent, this sparked protests at rail stations across the UK.