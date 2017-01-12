The UK’s most expensive train station car parks
Take a look at the list…
Have you ever wanted to know what the most expensive train station car park is? Well Reading has topped the list, according to a new study.
If you want to park at the station it will cost a whopping £23.70 to use it for just one day.
Here are the 10 most expensive train station car parks in the UK:
1. Reading - £23.70
2. Southampton Airport Parkway - £15
3. Guildford - £14.50
4. Brighton - £13.10
5. Ebbsfleet - £12.60
6. Coventry - £12
7. Macclesfield - £12
8. Milton Keynes - £10.80
9. Billericay - £10.60
10. Woking - £10.50