Take a look at the world's most Instagrammable ship

Do you agree?

Royal Caribbean International has today boasted that the world’s newest and largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas also takes the title as the world’s most Instagrammable, just ahead of her inaugural sailing.

Symphony of the Seas an architectural marvel thanks to some of the most advanced technology, digital innovation and outstanding features at sea.

Following research that nearly half of Brits (45 per cent) choose a holiday based on the opportunity for social media boasting power, ‘bragalicious’ Instagram content and the ultimate experience for guests’ has been considered at each stage of construction.

Claiming the world’s most Instagrammable ship moniker is a natural next step for Royal Caribbean which, just last month, was identified as the most Instagrammable cruise line in an independent study by SeaHub.The tech-savvy travel brand topped the list of over 1.8 million posts tagging cruise ships around the world.

Whether it’s the attention-grabbing reflective ‘Paradox Void’ art installation overhead in the ship’s Royal Promenade, or the Ultimate Abyss - the tallest slide at sea boasting a ten-storey drop - the opportunity for unrivalled social content begins as soon as guests step onboard.

The most exclusive Instagram opportunity can be captured inside the world’s most interactive and adventurous Ultimate Family Suite. The floor-to-ceiling Lego wall and indoor slides are just a couple of the new eye-popping features that lend themselves to achieving Instagram fame.

To help guests make the most of these Insta-moments, Royal Caribbean has appointed Russ Francis as the company’s first ‘Instagrammer-in-Chief’ as Symphony takes her first guests on their holidays in the Mediterranean from Barcelona, Spain.

Russ Francis’ Instagram skills were spotted by the company when he entered Royal Caribbean’s search for the first Instagram Intern-Ship at sea in 2017. His new role will be to help inspire guests to do the ship justice through their Instagram content and establish Symphony of the Seas as the world’s most Instagrammable ship.

“For something to be truly Instagrammable it has to be unique enough that people want to show off about it” comments Russ Francis, Royal Caribbean Instagrammer-in-Chief. “It’s so much more than being a pretty setting. Extraordinary Instagram content causes a reaction whether that’s jaws dropping in amazement or mouths watering at the very best dishes, it’s about capturing experiences that ‘wow’ the viewer. Symphony of the Seasticks every single box making it the world’s most Instagrammable cruise ship.”