Staff miss fake bomb placed on busy train

More bad news on the rail services…

Undercover investigators placed a fake bomb on a busy train as part of a security test, however staff failed to spot the device.

The fake device was planted onto a busy Thameslink train which is operated by GTR. It was part of an anti-terror test.

Train guards failed to alert anyone of the suspicious bag, it had been placed in a public space where staff were operating.

A spokesman for GTR said: “Our modernisation means there will be more people working on our trains, not fewer, and they’ll be able to give better customer service as well as looking for suspicious bags.”

“It’s only while the unions carry on with this entirely unwarranted industrial action that we have been forced, on occasion, to run a train with only a driver, which is better than cancelling the service.”

“All railway staff are acutely aware of the increased security threat and we pass the overwhelming majority of DfT’s routine tests and investigate any that we fail.”