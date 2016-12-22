Southern Rail train gets stuck at junction in south-east London

22 December 2016 | By Chloé Western

Southern Rail

More chaos for Southern Rail…

A Southern Rail train has caused delays to motorists as it got stuck at a junction in south-east London.

Many have grown accustom to the disruption by Southern Rail as strikes from the transport firm has affected thousands of commuters in recent months.

However, on Wednesday it was motorists who faced the delays as one of the company’s trains got stuck in the road.

Drivers took to social media to share the goings on and posted photos of the carriage being towed away.

Luke Alexander tweeted: “Truck carrying a Southern train carriage has jammed itself in at the top of Crystal Palace and is holding up all traffic. Oh the irony.”

