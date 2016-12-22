Southern Rail train gets stuck at junction in south-east London

More chaos for Southern Rail…

A Southern Rail train has caused delays to motorists as it got stuck at a junction in south-east London.

Many have grown accustom to the disruption by Southern Rail as strikes from the transport firm has affected thousands of commuters in recent months.

However, on Wednesday it was motorists who faced the delays as one of the company’s trains got stuck in the road.

Drivers took to social media to share the goings on and posted photos of the carriage being towed away.

#southernrailare as inept on the road as on the tracks. Stuck at a junction in Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/lJar2g05gy — Laura Whitwell (@lauwhitwell) December 21, 2016

Luke Alexander tweeted: “Truck carrying a Southern train carriage has jammed itself in at the top of Crystal Palace and is holding up all traffic. Oh the irony.”