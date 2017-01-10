Southern Rail three-day walk out begins

The disruption continues on the rail services…

Southern Rail commuters face more chaos after a three-day walk out begins over the continued dispute of driver only trains.

The operator has told passengers to work from home if they are able to and said people should only travel if it’s essential.

Aslef workers are striking on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Southern is providing buses for those who need it from nine of its stations, these will head to nearby train networks where commuters can use other train operator’s services.

Southern said, spaces on the buses will be minimal and anyone who is looking to travel will face queues and should plan for longer journeys. Customers are also warned of busier trains on the connecting services.

The strike comes just a day after a 24-hour walkout on the Tube service in London.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger service director, said: “Once again, we wish to remind our passengers not to attempt to travel unless it is absolutely necessary on this week’s strike days.”

“There will also be significant disruption and hardship on the days Aslef is not on strike because of their overtime ban, especially on Thursday when trains will be out of position because of the strikes on each day either side.”

“We are deeply sorry for the unnecessary and unwarranted disruption this dispute is causing.”

“The unions’ response is utterly disproportionate, causing misery to 300,000 passengers a day across the South East and untold damage to the regional economy”

Aslef members are also expected to strike on January 24, 25 and 27.