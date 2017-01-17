Southern Rail strikes suspended

What happens next?

The TUC has announced next week’s industrial action which was set to take place has been suspended amid new talks on Wednesday.

Aslef has agreed to suspend the strikes if the company agreed to “engage in intensive talks”.

Drivers were set to strike for three days. The RMT union has also requested to join the talks, its separate action on Monday will still go ahead.

Southern’s parent company, GTR said it was a “significant development”.

Members of the RMT union are striking in a separate dispute over changes to the role of conductors.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement: “Given the implications of this dispute for the wider railway industry, I am also asking the Secretary of State for Transport to support this new process.”

“Aslef believes that the best way to resolve the dispute at Southern is for all parties to engage in meaningful talks - without preconditions - aimed at finding an agreed way forward.”