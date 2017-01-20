Southern Rail strikes set to go ahead

More disruption is set to take place next week…

The strike by conductors on Southern Rail is set to go ahead next week after the RMT was banned from ongoing talks, the union said.

The train driver’s union Aslef suspended three days of strikes on Tuesday so that talks could begin to take place.

The RMT leader Mick Cash wanted access to the same talks as Aslef. Southern have said they are happy to have talks with the RMT.

A spokesman for Southern said: “The talks that are now taking place under the auspices of the TUC are as a result of a suggestion by Aslef, which we welcomed and accepted in order to find a way to end their drivers’ dispute.”

“As we have stated, we are happy to have formal talks with the RMT too when they’re ready to do so, and lines of communication with them are open.”

The RMT’s 12 driver members are set to stage strikes on 24, 25 and 27 January.

Southern have said they will be running 70 per cent of it services during Monday’s strike action.