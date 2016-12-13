Southern Rail passengers face worst strike in decades

More chaos on the trains…

This morning commuters were tackling through some of the worst rail disruption in decades as Southern Rail begins strike action.

Passengers have reported arguments breaking out on platforms whilst tempers rose as other travellers collapsed in cramped train carriages.

Hundreds and thousands of commuters were told to seek alternative routes into London or stay at home whilst the three days’ of industrial action takes place, the dispute is over driver only trains.

The complete shutdown of services will affect up to 500,000 passengers and is the worst disruption to railways since the lengthy strike by signal workers in the 1990s.

Charles Horton, chief executive of Southern’s owners Govia Thameslink Railway, told the Evening Standard: “The widespread use of drivers operating trains is perfectly safe both in Southern and elsewhere in the UK where a third of trains operate this way every day.”

“We will now be asking Acas to convene urgent and immediate talks between GTR and Aslef.”

“Our aim is to find a resolution to their dispute so we can bring an end to the misery being suffered by the travelling public.”