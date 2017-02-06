Southern Rail passengers could face even more disruption

Even more chaos could hit the rail services…

Southern Rails passengers could face even more disruption after a new deal could soon become unravelled.

Leaders of Aslef union came to an agreement last week and accepted a deal over driver-only operation (DOO), however many members could vote against the new decision.

Drivers began voting today, the result is expected for Friday 17 February.

A second union RMT, warned of further walkouts. The RMT is responsible for train guards and on board supervisors (OBSs).

If a walkout by guards and OBSs goes ahead, it would cause major disruption across the region and would also force the cancellation of 600 trains.

Mick Cash, the RMT leader, said: “This is not a deal it is a disgrace and the RMT dispute remains on and we will fight this shocking betrayal with every tool at our disposal.”