Southern Rail operator appeals to supreme Court

Can the disruption be stopped?

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is now taking legal action against drivers’ union Aslef at the supreme court after continued strike action on Southern Rail.

The dispute is over driver-only trains, another strike is set to happen on Friday, three more walk-outs are expected at the end of the month as well.

The strikes have disrupted most of Southern’s 2,200 daily services. GTR attempted to stop strikes last year but lost the court case.

A statement said: “GTR is determined to protect its passengers and its business from unlawful industrial action. GTR is therefore prepared to continue its legal claim to the supreme court, as it believes that it has an arguable case that the industrial action is unlawful under EU law.”

Last month, the high court rejected claims from GTR that industrial action would breach customer’s rights.

Members of the Aslef union continue to ban overtime which has led to further delays and cancellations on the rail service.