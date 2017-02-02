Southern Rail dispute comes to an end

The latest on the news…

The Rail Operator Govia Thameslink has reached a deal with the Aslef Union, this ends the strike action by drivers on the Southern Rail network.

Three days of planned strikes were called off by the train drivers union, it then went into talks with the company in January.

General secretary of the TUC, Frances O’Grady announced that a deal had been made at Congress House but would not discuss the details of the agreement.

GTR has been in ongoing disputes with the RMT and Aslef over the changes to guard’s roles.

O’Grady also stated that the deal still needs to be put to Aslef members in a referendum.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan spoke of his joy over the agreement, he described it as “a significant step forward in addressing the safety concerns of Aslef members on Southern Rail”.

He added: “Aslef has never been against changes to working methods.”

“Rather, we believe any changes should be negotiated through agreed procedures.”

“I am confident this deal can provide a safer and appropriately staffed railway for passengers on Southern Rail and I will be recommending it to our members.”

Whelan also said that 930 Aslef members will vote in a referendum to decide whether they accept the new deal, ballot papers are set to be dispatched Friday with a return date of 16 February.