Southern Rail deal is rejected by Aslef

Members of the Aslef union have rejected a Southern Rail deal, it was aimed at ending a dispute over driver-only trains.

Members voted by 372 votes to 346 against the newly proposed deal.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We understand and support the decision arrived at in a democratic vote.”

Govia Thameslink Railway said it was “hugely disappointing”.

Spokesman, Andy Bindon said: “We have shown a willingness and desire to find a solution to their dispute and we will now, once again, sit down with the union, understand the issues which led to this regrettable decision by the drivers and try and find a way forward to resolving it,”

A second deal was voted on after members of Aslef rejected initial proposals in February.