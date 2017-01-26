Here’s why

Southern rail could be temporarily renationalised, it has been revealed.

This renationalisation will be part of the government’s plan to deal with delays and cancellations that has resulted in travel chaos for thousands of passengers.

The Department for Transport is mulling options which include taking control over Southern’s parent company Govia Thameslink.

Chris Philp, Conservative MP for Croydon South, said: “There are a number of problems affecting Southern rail. The operator has been incompetent, their failings have been appalling.

“I would welcome this. But the unions are themselves are the source of many of the problems with their completely needless strike action.