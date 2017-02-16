Southern Rail commuters hit with delays due to track fire

Have you been hit by the disruption?

Southern Rail commuters have been hit with delays due to a track fire at a busy south London station.

No trains will run to or from South Bermondsey station on Thursday, this is whilst emergency engineering is being carried out.

Network Rail have said engineers need to make urgent repairs to the tracks before trains will be able to run again, this followed the fire which hit on Wednesday afternoon.

Network Rail also stated that any trains which usually stop at South Bermondsey will call at London Bridge instead.

It said the delays are expected to be in place throughout the day and apologised for the disruption caused.

Network Rail said in a statement: “Due to urgent repairs to the track at South Bermondsey fewer trains are able to run on some lines.”

“Train services running through this station may be terminated at London Bridge. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

“Staff are on site working to resolve the issue. Apologies if you are affected.”