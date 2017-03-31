Southern Rail commuters could face even more strike chaos

The latest

Southern Rail commuters will find out on Monday whether they will be facing more strike action.

The results of a ballot among 950 train drivers is set to be announced on Monday at lunchtime.

Leaders of Aslef, the drivers union have been travelling around the country to advise members that the revised deal on driver only operation (DOO) and related issues is the best they will get.

They are hoping the deal will be accepted, if it isn’t then passengers will face even more strikes.

Drivers have already staged six 24-hour strikes.

A previous deal between Aslef and Southern was narrowly rejected by 54.1 per cent against 45.9 per cent.

Mick Whelan, the Aslef leader, said: “This agreement has the full support of the negotiating team and the executive committee and offers solutions to our concerns, as well as restoring the confidence of all parties and the travelling public.”

However, Mick Cash, the leader of the RMT union whose members still remain in a dispute with Southern said: “this is basically the old deal in a new envelope and the RMT does not believe for a moment that drivers and guards will be hoodwinked.”

