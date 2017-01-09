Rush hour chaos as commuters face London Tube strike

Have you been affected by the strikes?

Commuters attempting to get into London this morning faced chaos as nearly all Tube services are suspended. The news comes after strike action was made over job losses and ticket office closures.

Nearly all lines stopped running in the early hours of the morning except from the Bakerloo line which was running a special service between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

The strike comes just a day before Southern Rail is set to take further action, which will continue to disrupt passengers travels into the capital.

Transport for London announced they are running a limited service on eight of the 11 Tube lines and expects 60 per cent of its stations to be open.

It also stated that although the strike ends at 6pm, customers should expect delays to continue on for longer.

Steve Griffiths, Chief Operating Officer for London Underground, said: “I thank customers for their patience as they try to make their journeys today during this unnecessary strike.”

“We have hundreds of Travel Ambassadors on hand to help keep customers informed of what services are running and to help them get around the capital.”

Londoners have been advised to walk or cycle where possible, the roads are expected to be busier than usual due to the disruption.