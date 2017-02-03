RMT suspends Tube strike

The latest on the news…

Two strikes which were set to cause major disruption for four days on the London Underground (LU) have now been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) were set to walk out from Sunday evening over a dispute involving staffing on the network.

General secretary Mick Cash stated that Tube bosses came to an agreement of reinstating nearly 60 per cent of jobs which had previously been cut.

As well as this, another union also called off the strikes after coming to an agreement.