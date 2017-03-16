RMT rejects Southern Rail peace deal

The latest on the news…

The RMT has today rejected a Southern Rail peace deal, this was agreed by leaders of the Aslef train drivers union.

Mick Cash, the RMT leader, said: “Drivers and passengers have still lost the cast-iron guarantee they once had of a guard on the train which means they will now be more exposed and left vulnerable when something goes wrong.”

Aslef leaders were holding a meeting with union reps at the key East Croydon depot to try sell the deal.

Ballot papers which have a recommendation to accept are being sent out today to more than 600 drivers. The result is expected to be due on Monday, 3 April.

A previous deal which was accepted by Aslef last month was rejected by 54 per cent against 46 per cent.

The dispute is over driver-only operated trains (DOO) and whether the service is allowed to operate if a second person, guard or on-board supervisor is not made available.

