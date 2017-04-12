Revealed: The best airlines in the world

12 April 2017 | By LLB Reporter

TripAdvisor has named Emirates as the world’s best airline for 2017 in its first Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines.

Sir Tim Clark, Emirates president said: “We are honoured to be named the Best Airline in the World at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2017. The fact that the awards are a result of unbiased reviews and feedback speaks to our commitment to deliver a superior travel experience for our customers.”

The 10 best airlines in the world (according to TripAdvisor)

  1. Emirates
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3. Azul
  4. JetBlue
  5. Air New Zealand
  6. Korean Air
  7. Japan Airlines
  8. Thai Smile
  9. Alaska Airlines
  10. Garuda Indonesia

