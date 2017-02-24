Queensbury Tube station shut due to woman being hit by train

This is what happened

Queensbury Tube station was shut and part of the Jubilee line was suspended during Fridays rush hour after a woman was hit by a train.

Half a dozen police cars, a fire engine and ambulances were at the scene.

British Transport Police stated that a woman had been hit by train at 7:15am, she was then rushed to St Mary’s Hospital where she is currently remaining.

All trains between Stanmore to Wembley Park were cancelled, commuters travelling on the rest of the line experienced severe delays.

Witness Alina Scaueru told the Standard there were “at least five police cars, a victim’s trauma intervention one, an urgent response unit and three fire engines” at Queensbury station.

A spokeswoman for BTP said emergency services treated the woman, her injuries are thought to be “non-life threatening”.

She added: “BTP officers were called to Queensbury London Underground train station on Friday after reports that a woman had been struck by a train.”

“Officers from the British Transport Police and Met Police attended the incident.”

“It’s currently being treated as non-suspicious”.