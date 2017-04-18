Plane safely lands at Heathrow despite losing a wheel

What happened?

A plane which was traveling from Canada to London Heathrow managed to land safely despite it losing a wheel during take off.

The Air Canada flight lost its wheel on the runway just before take off, it’s believed that the pilot continued flying without realising.

A spokesman for Air Canada told The Sun: “Preliminary information indicates that a wheel separated from the aircraft while taxiing down the runway before take-off in Montreal and came to rest beside the runway.

“As the landing gear is comprised of 8 wheels, this had no impact on the safe operation of the flight.

“Flight AC864 an A330 with 294 passengers on board landed normally in London and taxied to the gate.

“Passengers on the returning flight are being re-booked on other flights later today while the aircraft is being repaired.”

