Passengers on the Tube set to face more travel disruption

What will happen?

The Tube’s four million passengers that use the system each day could face more travel disruption from Tuesday due to industrial action by engineers who look after trains across the network.

This means delays to trains getting back into full service when things go wrong, regular maintenance will also take longer.

Engineers will begin a work to rule, this bans overtime and withdrawing all “goodwill” gestures. This comes after the last attempts to resolve the dispute failed.

A London Underground (LU) spokesman said: “We urge the RMT leadership to work with us constructively on the issues it has raised rather than threaten unnecessary industrial action.”

The union has announced continued industrial action rather than a specific timed strike, this comes about even though it was given a mandate for a walkout.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The current level of flagrant abuse and ignorance of long-standing policies and procedures by LU is appalling and the anger among RMT Fleet grades members was clearly demonstrated in the ballot results.”

“The continued failures by the management side have left us with no option but to begin a campaign of industrial action.”

“The RMT’s position could not be clearer and it is down to LU to start taking this list of grievances seriously, to stop trying to impose fundamental changes to agreed policies and working conditions and to halt the bullying and harassment of our reps.”

