Over 400 routemasters are being recalled - here's why

Uh oh

Hundreds of Boris Johnson’s Routemaster buses are being recalled, it has emerged.

More than 400 vehicles are considered not safe after it was discovered the rear doors open when the bus is moving.

The buses now require a software update but Transport for London said it would be paid for by the manufacturers.

The move comes after current mayor Sadiq Khan said no new routmasters will be purchased.

Florence Eshalmi, Labour London Assembly spokeswoman for Transport, said: “Just when you think it can’t get any worse for the Routemasters here we have yet another example of the previous mayor’s vanity project costing Londoners dear.

“An ‘eco-friendly’ bus that ended up running on diesel, and a ‘hop on hop off’ service that was too expensive to manage.

“Sauna like conditions in the summer that led to windows being replaced, and now rear doors that can open without warning when the bus is moving.

“This really is beyond farcical.

“I am pleased mayor Khan has already announced no more of these overpriced vehicles will be purchased, but I will be raising the issue of any public costs associated with the latest recall at Transport Committee in City Hall this week.”