Norwegian set to launch flights to US that cost under £199

New low-cost flights to Seattle and Denver

Norwegian has launched two new routes from London Gatwick to Seattle and Denver from £199.

More than 125,000 seats are available on Norwegian’s first route to America’s Pacific Northwest and the only route from Gatwick to Denver. With affordable fares and convenient schedules, Norwegian will give cost-conscious business and leisure travellers more affordable choices for travel to the USA.

From 17 September - Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier will commence a year-round service from Gatwick to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Four weekly flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with fares from £199.

From 16 September - Norwegian will begin a brand new year-round service from Gatwick to Denver International Airport with fares from £199. A twice-weekly service will operate on Tuesday and Saturday during the summer season and will increase to a three weekly service in the winter with an additional Thursday departure.

Passengers will fly on the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which offers up to 344 seats in two cabins. Passengers can choose from a modern economy cabin with seatback inflight entertainment and a Premium cabin, which offers spacious seating with more than a metre of legroom, complimentary meal service and a generous baggage allowance from £599.90 to Seattle and Denver.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief commercial officer at Norwegian said: “Our new Seattle and Denver routes reflect the huge consumer demand on both sides of the Atlantic for quality affordable long-haul travel.

“With our USA flights over 90 per cent full, we are excited to add Seattle to our growing list of US destinations while breaking the monopoly on UK flights to Denver.

“As we expand our high quality services to the USA, we will continue offering passengers greater choice, convenient schedules and affordable fares when flying Norwegian.

“Our global expansion is also creating jobs in the air and on the ground in Europe and the US.”