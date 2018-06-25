Norwegian announces a new route to Tampa and further increases for Winter 2018

Here’s what you need to know

Norwegian is pleased to announce that from 31st October 2018 the airline will launch a new twice-weekly service from London Gatwick to Tampa – Florida.

The airline will also give customers greater choice to Florida and other parts of the world this winter as it launches its winter schedule of long-haul flights from London Gatwick. The airline has made the following schedule updates:

New route to Tampa – Customers will have greater choice to Florida as Tampa joins Norwegian’s existing destinations to Fort Lauderdale (Miami) and Orlando this winter with a twice weekly service. Lowest fares are available to book today from £175 in economy and £515 in Premium one way.

Daily service to Fort Lauderdale (Miami) – The popular service increases this winter to a daily service, up from three flights a week, giving more choice to travellers seeking a relaxing beach holiday. Fares are available from £175 in economy and £515 in Premium one way.

Four weekly flights to Orlando - Visiting the world-famous family adventure parks is now even easier as the Orlando route increases from three to a four-weekly service. Fares are available from £175 in economy and £515 in Premium one way.

Daily service to Buenos Aires - In response to strong demand for the London Gatwick to Buenos Aires route, services will increase from four flights a week to a daily service providing customers with greater flexibility and convenience. Lowest fares are now available from £315 in economy and £640 in Premium one way.

Three weekly flights to Las Vegas - For high rollers, Las Vegas returns this winter with an additional service with a third weekly flight. Fares start from £195 in economy and £515 in Premium one way.

Daily service to Boston – Services to Boston will increase from five flights a week to a daily service. Fares start from £155 in economy and £415 in Premium one way.

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian said: “Norwegian continues to offer customers increased choice, flexibility and value throughout winter 2018 and we are pleased to welcome Tampa, Florida, as a new destination to our network.

Our modern fleet of aircraft allow customers, whether travelling for work or leisure, to enjoy their trip from the moment they step on board thanks to our award-winning state of the art entertainment system, comfortable and spacious cabin and friendly cabin crew.”