Night Tube strike could be called off by Aslef

No more strike action?

A Night Tube strike which was set to take place on Saturday could be called off by train drivers union Aslef after improved proposals in its dispute with the London Underground (LU).

Recently Night Tube drivers voted for strike action due to a dispute over “fair access to full-time jobs”.

Strike action was planned for the nights of Saturday 8 April and Saturday 29 April.

Aslef has just received “additional clarification” from LU management on its proposal to resolve the dispute.

Aslef’s organiser on the London Underground Finn Brennan said: “Our aim has always been to make sure that Night Tube drivers were not forced to remain in the role indefinitely, while new recruits took up full time positions,”

“The new proposal means that LU will fill full time vacancies from waiting lists in line with agreements and Night Tube drivers will not be ‘jumped’ by new recruits.”

Brennan has recommended that the proposals should be put to the unions Night Tube members with a recommendation to accept, he has also called on the executive committee to call off the strike.

