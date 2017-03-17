Night Tube strike action confirmed

Take a look at the dates…

The Tube Union RMT have announced today that Night Tube drivers will strike on the 8 and 9 April as well as the 29 and 30.

The drivers voted overwhelmingly for action over a block on career progression by London Underground.

Members voted by over 96 per cent for strike action and by over 98 per cent for action short of a strike.

Night Tube Train Operators have been prevented from moving into full-time vacant positions, all other staff are eligible to apply but Night Tube drivers are not. The union describes this as outrageous.

As well as this drivers will not obtain overtime pay unless they have exceeded working 35 hours a week, they are currently only contracted to 16 hours. They are prevented from being compensated if finishing late, this could be due to service disruption.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “It is outrageous that London Underground have decided to discriminate against their Night Tube drivers. This is a senseless and damaging policy that picks out one group of staff for negative treatment and of course the drivers are angry and that is why our members have voted overwhelmingly for action. Our Executive has now considered the current position and has concluded that we have no option but to move forwards with the announcement of these strikes.”

“RMT would call on LU to see sense, stop these stupid attacks on career progression and fair reward for overtime working and confirm that this discrimination against the Night Tube drivers has been lifted.”