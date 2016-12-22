New tube badges for anyone with hidden ailments

The badge will help those who need it find a seat on public transport

New tube badges have been launched today for any Londoners who struggle to walk or have hidden ailments.

Transport for London announced today that the blue “please offer me a seat” badges will come into force next Spring, following a successful trial.

The news comes after many passengers with disabilities or hidden illnesses struggle to find a space to sit on the Tube or buses in London.

Over 1,200 people tested the badges and a huge 72 per cent said their journeys were made easier.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m proud that Londoners embraced this innovative trial and that Londoners wearing the badges found travelling around our capital easier as a result.”

“It’s great news that next year we will be able to offer them to all those with hidden disabilities and conditions, and I’m really looking forward to the blue badges becoming as recognisable on public transport as our hugely successful baby on board ones.”