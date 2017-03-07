New black cab gets secret tests in Arctic Circle

Could this help reduce pollution?

The UK’s air pollution is at a record high and the government must devise a new plan.

UK cities safe limits on harmful particulates are still being breached, in London these have hardly dropped.

However, a brand new electric engine London black cab which emits almost zero emissions and is virtually silent, is currently being tested in the Arctic Circle.

With almost 25,000 diesel black cab’s on the streets of London every day, the new vehicles will be contributing to cleaner air within the capital.

By testing these new cabs in sub-zero temperatures, the manufacturer is able to test the car’s performance, it will also be able to export to major cities with high pollution around the world.

A report by Transport for London in 2013 estimated that the black cab contributes to 15 per cent of harmful particulates in London, but not anymore.

Sadiq Khan’s prime priority is to tackle air pollution in the capital. By 2018 every cab that is newly licenced will be zero emissions capable.