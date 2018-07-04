National Express Group wins major €1bn Moroccan bus contract

Big deal of the day

With this fifth contract, National Express becomes the largest transport operator in Morocco.

National Express Group PLC (‘National Express’ or ‘the Group’) is pleased to announce that its Spanish and Moroccan division, ALSA, has been awarded a major bus contract in the cities of Rabat, Salé and Temara, Morocco. Rabat is Morocco’s second most populous city and this contract will be ALSA’s largest in the kingdom.

The 500 bus contract is expected to carry 109 million passengers a year across 61 routes. It is initially for 15 years, with an option of a further 7 year extension, with services commencing within a year.

ALSA will operate the contract as the majority shareholder of a joint venture with CityBus, a local transport company. The contract is expected to secure €1 billion of revenue over the life of the contract.

Dean Finch, National Express Group Chief Executive, said:

“I am delighted we have secured this major new bus contract in Morocco. We have been steadily growing our presence in Morocco as part of our strategy to expand in rapidly growing urban areas, helping to diversify our earnings.”

“It is particularly pleasing that our track record for service excellence in Morocco played a significant part in this successful bid. We hope to build on this success and secure further expansion in the coming years.”