More domestic routes set for Heathrow

What are your thoughts on the proposals?

Heathrow is expected to serve more UK airports if new plans for a third runway are approved.

A total of six airports could be added to Heathrow’s network by 2030, this includes Belfast, Liverpool, Newquay, Humberside, Prestwick and Durham Tees Valley.

At the moment eight UK airports have links with Heathrow, however ministers would like to expand domestic connections.

Details about the expansion are due out later.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is set to launch a 16-week consultation which will set out planning and infrastructure proposals, as well as any future links with regional airports.

In October, last year the government said building a third runway at Heathrow would help build the UKs airport capacity.

The government will make its final decision after a public consultation and have said this expansion is important for the UK economy, it will create 70,000 jobs.

If the runway is approved, it isn’t expected to be in operation until 2025.