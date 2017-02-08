Many injured after fire breaks out on Overground train during rush hour

What happened?

Many people have been injured after a fire broke out on a busy rush hour Overground train in east London.

Witnesses have said there were scenes of “sheer terror and panic” after the fire broke out on the train at Dalston Kingsland station.

The London Fire Brigade have confirmed that three people were hurt in the fire as the train waited on the platform.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 7:30am.

Hackney Council tweeted: “Train incident at Dalston Kingsland overground station. Several walking wounded. Police & LAS on scene. Plz avoid station & area.”