London’s red buses to be colour-coded

The new move will help passengers navigate London

Bus routes across London are set to be colour-coded, much like the Tubes routes. This is to help make it easier to travel around the network.

Signs at bus stops as well as the vehicles themselves will be labelled with colours to help passengers travel around the capital.

More than 60 buses will be coloured to mark seven different routes under the trial in Barkingside, East London.

Another Transport for London (TfL) trial will also begin in the Summer in Hayes, west London, the new designs will also spread to other parts of London as well.

Main destinations and interchanges will be shown on the side of buses so passengers can easily see where they are going.

Numbers of passengers using London’s buses have fallen, this is due to slower journeys caused by congestion and roadworks. This also meant that TfL and the mayor had to take action.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “By bringing these new distinctive route colours to areas of the network, we’re making it as easy to navigate areas of London by bus as it is by Tube.”