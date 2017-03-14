Londoners will get the chance to arrive to work in style later this month

Would you give this a go?

Londoners have been given the opportunity to arrive to work in a vintage car.

On Tuesday, March 28, anyone looking to ditch their usual morning commute on the London Underground can instead arrive to work in an original 1960s Jaguar E-type.

The convertible will be picking up commuters in central London and will take them to meetings and appointments.

For one day only, commuters can expect to get a ride from one of the five major London stations. This includes, Marylebone, Farringdon, Liverpool Street, London Bridge or King’s Cross.

If this seems like something you would be interested in you will have to book a place in advance via Twitter.

All you need to do is tweet @DeAgostiniUK, with the name of the station you would like to be picked up from, preferred time of day, and central London destination.

Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Etypetaxi in the tweet as well.

Applications for this will open on Wednesday March 15 at midnight and will close by midnight on Friday the 24.

