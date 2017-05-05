Londoners experience commute in a Jaguar 1960’s E-Type taxi

Are you a fan of classic cars?

Commuters in central London this week got to ride to work in style inside a Jaguar 1960’s E-Type.

The 1960’s Jaguar E-Type taxi was driven by the world’s leading Daniel Craig lookalike Steve Wright. A number of lucky individuals got driven to offices, meetings and appointments.

This was to mark the launch of the new build-your-own Jaguar E-Type model series “Build the Jaguar E-type” from global leader of partwork publishing, De Agostini.

The E-Type taxi also visited many iconic locations throughout central London during the day.

Mark Shaw, architect from Shoreditch, said: “I was the envy of all my friends and family this morning when I rode to a meeting in the beautiful E-type taxi. I’ve long been a fan of the Jaguar E-type and have always wanted a ride in one. It’s certainly brought some spring cheer to my commute.”

Danielle Dunleavy, a nurse from Wembley, said: “It was a complete joy to take a ride in this beautiful classic car to work. It certainly beat my usual tube ride and got lots of attention from other Londoners, especially with the Bond lookalike driver. I wish we could have E-type taxis like this in London every day!”