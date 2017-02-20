Londoners, did you forget to tap your oyster card? That just cost you £365m

Yep, that’s right

Londoners have forked out £365m in the past six years to pay for times they forgot to tap in and out at train stations.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron told the Standard that commuters are being treated as “cash cows”.

He said: “TfL are robbing millions from commuters and we are not seeing the service get any better.

“TfL seem to look the other way as it is such a money spinner for them. They need to stop treating commuters as cash cows.”