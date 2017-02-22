London Underground and Southern strikes hit more than one million passengers

Travel chaos on the trains…

More than one million passengers faced disruption on Wednesday after strikes hit large parts of services in London and the south of England.

Sections of the Central line were closed, severe delays are held up the remainder of the route. This isn’t good news for the 800,000 passengers which use this line each day.

There was no service between Leytonstone and Epping via Woodford, further delays hit throughout central London.

The direct one-stop link between the mainline station and Bank on the Waterloo & City line was suspended.

Southern Rail passengers faced more chaos because of a 24-hour walk out, this is to do with the long running dispute over driver-only operation (DOO).

As well as this Southern commuters changing to South West Train services arriving at Waterloo were then hit by the strike on the Waterloo & City line.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “Let us be in no doubt, if LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.”

“Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages. With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.”