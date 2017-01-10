London Tube boss thanks commuters for their “patience” during the strike

Were you affected by the action?

The boss for London’s Tube stations has thanked commuters for their “patience” during the chaos that ensued on Monday.

Steve Griffiths, the chief operating officer for the London Underground, repeated his call for the union to work alongside Transport for London (TfL) to resolve any differences.

He said in a statement: “I thank customers for the patience they showed during the unnecessary strike, and encourage the unions to continue talking with us to resolve the dispute.”

“We had always intended to review staffing levels and have had constructive discussions with the unions.”

“We agree that we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 200 extra staff and this is likely to increase further as we work through the other areas that need to be addressed. Taking into account existing vacancies and natural turnover this means that over 600 staff will be recruited for stations this year. There will also be increased opportunities for promotion.”

Services on the Tube today are running as normal.